We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Owens Corning, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$11b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Owens Corning has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Building industry average of 15% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Owens Corning compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Owens Corning here for free.

So How Is Owens Corning's ROCE Trending?

Owens Corning is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 124% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Owens Corning has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a staggering 112% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Owens Corning does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

