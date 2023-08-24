We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Oil-Dri Corporation of America is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$36m ÷ (US$270m - US$52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Thus, Oil-Dri Corporation of America has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Household Products industry average of 15%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Oil-Dri Corporation of America's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Oil-Dri Corporation of America Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Oil-Dri Corporation of America. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 35% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Oil-Dri Corporation of America thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Oil-Dri Corporation of America's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Oil-Dri Corporation of America can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 90% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Oil-Dri Corporation of America can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

