We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Morefield Group (AMS:MORE)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Morefield Group (AMS:MORE) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Morefield Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = €2.5m ÷ (€52m - €23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Morefield Group has an ROCE of 8.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 16%.

Check out our latest analysis for Morefield Group

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Morefield Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Morefield Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Morefield Group Tell Us?

Morefield Group has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 8.7% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Morefield Group is employing 27% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Story continues

One more thing to note, Morefield Group has decreased current liabilities to 45% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books. Nevertheless, there are some potential risks the company is bearing with current liabilities that high, so just keep that in mind.

What We Can Learn From Morefield Group's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Morefield Group has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has returned a solid 43% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Morefield Group (including 2 which are significant) .

While Morefield Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here