We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At HWA (ETR:H9W)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in HWA's (ETR:H9W) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on HWA is:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = €2.6m ÷ (€64m - €26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, HWA has an ROCE of 6.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto industry average of 9.7%.

View our latest analysis for HWA

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for HWA's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how HWA has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From HWA's ROCE Trend?

HWA is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 53% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Another thing to note, HWA has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 41%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On HWA's ROCE

To sum it up, HWA is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And since the stock has fallen 40% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

HWA does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for HWA that you might be interested in.

While HWA isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here