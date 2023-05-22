We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hil Industries Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = RM30m ÷ (RM478m - RM41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Hil Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 6.9%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.6% average generated by the Chemicals industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hil Industries Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hil Industries Berhad.

So How Is Hil Industries Berhad's ROCE Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 6.9%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 26% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Hil Industries Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Hil Industries Berhad has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 56% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Hil Industries Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hil Industries Berhad that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

