We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Heeton Holdings (SGX:5DP)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Heeton Holdings (SGX:5DP) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Heeton Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = S$14m ÷ (S$997m - S$171m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Heeton Holdings has an ROCE of 1.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 3.9%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Heeton Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Heeton Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Heeton Holdings promising. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 3,194% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 17% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, Heeton Holdings has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has fallen 24% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

