We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Fibon Berhad (KLSE:FIBON)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Fibon Berhad (KLSE:FIBON) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fibon Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = RM5.5m ÷ (RM60m - RM1.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

So, Fibon Berhad has an ROCE of 9.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Electrical industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Fibon Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Fibon Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Fibon Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 9.5% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Fibon Berhad is utilizing 25% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Bottom Line

To the delight of most shareholders, Fibon Berhad has now broken into profitability. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Fibon Berhad (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

While Fibon Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

