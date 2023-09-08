We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At CEPS (LON:CEPS)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at CEPS (LON:CEPS) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for CEPS, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = UK£2.6m ÷ (UK£23m - UK£8.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, CEPS has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.5% generated by the Industrials industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how CEPS has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is CEPS' ROCE Trending?

CEPS is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 101%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at CEPS thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

One more thing to note, CEPS has decreased current liabilities to 35% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that CEPS has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

What We Can Learn From CEPS' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that CEPS is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Considering the stock has delivered 37% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Like most companies, CEPS does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

