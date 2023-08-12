We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Baker Hughes:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = US$2.3b ÷ (US$36b - US$12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Baker Hughes has an ROCE of 9.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Energy Services industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Baker Hughes' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Baker Hughes here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Baker Hughes has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 333%. The company is now earning US$0.1 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 48% less capital than it was five years ago. Baker Hughes may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 34% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

Our Take On Baker Hughes' ROCE

In the end, Baker Hughes has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 34% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Baker Hughes you'll probably want to know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

