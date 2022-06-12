We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Acushnet Holdings' (NYSE:GOLF) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Acushnet Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$241m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$536m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Acushnet Holdings has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Leisure industry average it falls behind.

View our latest analysis for Acushnet Holdings

roce

In the above chart we have measured Acushnet Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Acushnet Holdings here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Acushnet Holdings has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 46% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

Story continues

Our Take On Acushnet Holdings' ROCE

To sum it up, Acushnet Holdings is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 145% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Acushnet Holdings that you might find interesting.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.