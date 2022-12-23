Underground drug lab found 12 feet below backyard shed, California cops say

A clandestine drug lab was found 12 feet under a man’s backyard shed in California, police said.

Authorities were following up an anonymous tip about a possible illegal marijuana cultivation from November when they went to a 37-year-old man’s home on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Police said they found hallucinogenic mushrooms growing in the backyard shed. They also discovered a bunker that was about 12 feet underground.

LAPD News: Suspect Arrested in Large Narcotics Investigation pic.twitter.com/8DnpXXYcJW — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 22, 2022

Inside the bunker, there was a DMT (a hallucinogenic drug) and THC extraction lab, police said.

Authorities searched the rest of the man’s property and found handguns, shotguns, 8 pounds of meth, 3.6 pounds of marijuana, 8 liters of GHB, an ounce of heroin, 25 DMT pills, among other drugs, police said.

The man was arrested and faces a manufacturing a controlled substance charge. His bail was set at $75,000.

