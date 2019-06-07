Undercover Lessons: Pat Perez

See the video.

Ever wonder what tour players and their teachers are talking about on the range? In the next episode of Golf Digest's Undercover Lessons series, you'll get that up-close experience with three-time tour winner Pat Perez and his instructor, Golf Digest Best Young Teacher Drew Steckel. It’s as close as you can get to the action without a PGA Tour range credential.

Watch Pat and Drew work on controlling trajectory and spin with wedges, middle irons, fairway woods and the driver, and riff off each other in their unique, colorful style. With multiple camera angles and TopTracer technology, you’ll see real-time carry distance, trajectory, curve—everything player and coach are seeing. Plus, you’ll hear what they discuss on swing technique, battling injuries and staying in stride with the young stars.

In almost two decades on tour, Perez has made his name with great shotmaking, and this extended episode shows why. You'll see how he makes subtle adjustments to his setup and swing to produce radically different ball flights. You'll also watch Steckel use a simple drill and feedback cue that all players can steal to improve their ball-striking immediately.

See how the right blend of technical information, feel and fun turns a tour practice session into a fascinating exhibition of skill and artistry.

