Undercover Lessons: Justin Thomas

See the video.

ABOUT

What does one of the tour’s bombers do on the range—driver after driver into the stratosphere? Hardly. Justin Thomas reveals that he spends up to 80 percent of his warm-up time hitting 8-iron or less. Like all long hitters, he knows his explosive natural power will get him closer to the green than most players. The key is shaping and controlling his short irons and wedges to set up the birdies he needs to win on tour.

In this 17-minute, unfiltered video, Justin explains how he works on fading the ball and why dialing in his approach-shot distances has taken his game to the next level. He talks about his swing tendencies and how his routine changes during tournament weeks. His father and teacher, Mike Thomas, also provides insights, revealing how Justin works his way through the bag and how he prepares for specific shots he’ll face in competition. Mike shares some anecdotes about this phenomenally talented—and sometimes quirky—tour star.

This is more than a video of Justin Thomas pounding practice balls. It’s a rare, inside-the-ropes lesson on the techniques and routines of one the game’s great young champions.