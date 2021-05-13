Underbelly festival announce first line up of cabaret and comedy in new home, with Bernie Dieter and Zoe Lyons headlining
The Underbelly festival has announced the first line-up set to play in its new home in Cavendish Square.
After a decade on the South Bank – on a site that has since been taken over by London’s biggest beer garden – the festival has moved to the West End with a new wooden spiegeltent, and is set to host an array of cabaret, comedy and family-friendly shows from July 1 until September 26.
The so-called “undisputed Queen of punk cabaret” Bernie Dieter is set to be this summer’s biggest draw as she premieres her new show, Bernie Dieter’s Berlin Underground, which sees the singer compere an evening of drag and “gin-soaked debauchery”.
Other entertainment comes courtesy of TuckShop, who are performing their brand new Sickening 90s Drag Prom, as well as from improvisational comic and freestyle rapper Abandoman, burlesque act The Cocoa Butter Club and musical duo Frisky & Mannish.
Stand-ups on the bill include panel-show favourite Zoe Lyons, Britain's Got Talent finalist Daliso Chaponda and award-winning Irishman Jarlath Regan, while Sam and Mark, the Lost in Translation circus and Basil Brush will perform for families. Alongside his children’s show, the puppet fox will also host an adults-only set, Unleashed. Boom, boom indeed.
This year will also see live podcasts join the festival, with pods including Nobody Panic, Films to be Buried With from Brett Goldstein, A Gay and a NonGay’s Big Gay Show, Drunk Women Solving Crime. Jessica Fostekew and Jo Brand’s Hoovering Podcast will also appear.
Underbelly directors Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood said of this year’s announcement: “Underbelly Festival is a sure sign that summer is round the corner and it feels like we’ve been waiting for this one for a long time so it’s extra special to be announcing such a brilliant programme of live comedy, cabaret, variety, podcasts and family entertainment.
“Our fantastic new home is a stone’s throw from both the West End and Soho and Bernie’s Berlin Underground, with its roll call of world class performers, embodies everything is great about both iconic parts of London. There’s entertainment here for all ages, at affordable prices, in a wonderful atmospheric setting and one that’s easily adaptable to comply with any public health regulations should we need them. Come and visit us in our new home – see a show, have some food, and enjoy the London summer!”
Tickets start at £10, and go on sale from May 17. For more information, visit underbellyfestival.com
