Under the skin of Red Bull’s F1 quest to catch Mercedes

Pre-season testing highlighted how nervous the car could be under certain conditions. However, it reacted swiftly to arrest that slide, with updates arriving weekly throughout the course of the first five races.

Until Silverstone’s British GP, the team had really been fighting an instability issue that made the car difficult to manage for its drivers, something that had even more of an impact when the car needed to be driven on the edge, especially during qualifying.

In an attempt to fix these issues there was a two-pronged attack at the front of the car. Red Bull introduced the third iteration of its nose solution, with the new design comprising features present in the two designs that had gone before in 2020.

The current nose uses the original design that the team started the season with (V1) and had switched back to when their second design (V2) hadn’t lived up to expectations. However, the ramped section in the central portion of the structure now has just one inlet like the second version, rather than the two that featured previously.

The team has a new front wing design, which features an entirely re-profiled footplate complete with a Gurney tab on the trailing edge. The footplate’s shape is subtly different at the front end when compared with its predecessor, but more importantly it encroaches on the endplate’s territory on the upper surface, creating more of a curvature.

On the underside, the internal wall of the endplate steals back some of that real estate in order that the flow under that section of the wing remains relatively unchanged. These changes will alter how the pressure, airflow and vortex structures build in that region, but it will be fascinating to see the underside of the wing, when possible, over the next few races to really see the various inflection points.

The overall intention of this change is clear: Alter the wake turbulence created by the front tyre and improve the performance of the car downstream. But it’s also about improving how the airflow is pushed across and around the front tyres. This is particularly crucial when we consider how the deformation of the tyre can destabilise those airflow structures, reducing the overall performance of the car.

These changes have been made to try and improve the RB16’s sensitivity under certain conditions but reducing the car's absolute peak performance as a consequence.

Keeping cool under pressure

