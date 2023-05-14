We’re under siege. We can’t ‘harden’ every school, shopping mall and church. | Opinion

Guns

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) is proposing a bill allotting $900 million to “harden schools” with more security. She suggests the recruitment of former military personnel, and even grandparents, to protect children at school. How many more millions will be needed to “harden and secure” shopping malls, churches, grocery stores, nightclubs, concert arenas and the other everyday areas of American life under siege today?

Perhaps it will take a family with the incredible courage of Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, to allow us to see what doctors and first responders see at these horrific crime scenes, to finally move lawmakers to ban a weapon of war that deny all of us the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Margaret Magnani, Cary

GOP’s future in NC

The writer is executive director of Lillian’s List, which recruits women to run for office in N.C.

After Gov. Cooper vetoes the abortion bill and it returns to the legislature for a vote, Republicans would be wise to reconsider this callous and medically unnecessary attack on bodily autonomy.

While people’s feelings about abortion may be complicated, their desire to see it remain a legal and accessible part of health care is not. Overwhelmingly, the general public wants women to be able to access abortion care when they need it.

In 2024 there will be competitive legislative races and consequential statewide races on the ballot in North Carolina. If Republicans in Raleigh continue to press their anti-abortion agenda, they will learn the hard way the lessons that their colleagues in Kentucky, Wisconsin and Michigan have already learned.

Sarah Preston, Raleigh

School vouchers

I am appalled at the General Assembly’s plan to expand private school vouchers to all students regardless of income. The Wake waiting list for NC Innovations Waiver assistance for the intellectually disabled is currently processing applications from 2010 due to lack of funds. That’s right, if you apply today you may get help in 13 years. Over that time, a private school student could get about $39,000 under this bill — while the disabled child waits for their first dime. I guess families of the disabled aren’t large Republican contributors. They’re spending their money on services for their child.

Susan Montgomery, Raleigh

Billboards

Regarding “Billboard companies want to cut more trees along NC roads,” (May 8):

It takes 730 trees to offset the amount of carbon released into the atmosphere by a person’s annual fossil fuel usage. Cutting down trees should be discouraged. However, if billboard companies are allowed to cut down trees, they should be required to plant enough trees to offset those they cut down. It makes no sense to limit carbon emissions while trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and emit oxygen in exchange, can be cut down for commercial purposes.

Barton Bloom, Clayton

Trees

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to live in a place where we paid to keep the living beauty of trees, like redbuds, on our roadsides and instead cut down the billboards that hid them from view?

Nancy Corson Carter, Chapel Hill

Dix Park

Dix Park promises to evolve into a crown jewel among Raleigh’s many attractions, and by one key measure it’s already a huge success. The Dix Park Conservancy contributed $25.5 million to planning and construction of the park’s first major investment: Gipson Play Plaza. Contributions came from across the community: walkers, joggers, dog owners, parents, grandparents, preservationists, businesses and more. All share a common belief: The city made a wise decision to purchase the 308-acre Dix Hill site and make it a world-class place for all people.

The park will generate more meetings, community gatherings, robust public discussion and headlines in the coming years, along with countless, joyful moments sparked among visitors. As a member of the Dix Park Conservancy Board of Directors, I believe Dix Park is destined to be a major contributor to the economic, social, physical and emotional well-being of Raleigh and its citizens.

Inés Palacios, Raleigh

Chapel Hill

As CEO of Grubb Properties, I’m writing to thank the Chapel Hill Town Council for their support of Link Apartments Rosemary.

To build a strong and vibrant downtown, young professionals need places to work and live year-round. The council recognized this when it unanimously approved Link Apartments Rosemary, which will provide 150 units of essential housing. It’s the kind of year-round housing needed to bolster local businesses and revitalize downtown redevelopment in Chapel Hill.

Grubb Properties worked closely with town leaders and UNC-Chapel Hill to envision an innovation district on East Rosemary Street, and additional housing is integral to ensuring the success of this initiative. The Town Council recognized that to attract the best workers, you must provide them with good jobs and affordable, quality places to live. We hope other localities will be inspired to find ways to work with private companies to meet their community’s needs and position themselves for a vibrant future.

Clay Grubb, Charlotte