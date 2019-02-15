Under the Radar at UFC Phoenix: Vicente Luque

Prior to every event, Under the Radar will cast the spotlight on an up-and-coming talent who shows the potential for growth in their division and isn’t getting enough attention as they head into battle.

Name: Vicente Luque

Record: 14-6-1 overall, 7-2 UFC

Division: Welterweight

Team: Cerrado MMA

Just as Livia Renata Souza scored a second appearance in this series two weeks back ahead of her fight with Sarah Frota in Fortaleza, Vicente Luque is making is second appearance Under the Radar in as many fights because despite being on a three-fight winning streak and having won seven of his last eight in the Octagon — all of them by finish, I might add — people are still sleeping on the ultra-talented, clearly dangerous Brazilian welterweight.

The last time I talked about Luque in this space, I likened him to Leon Edwards, who just so happens to be the last man to beat him, because both have quietly put together impressive winning streaks and shown a ton of upside, but received very little attention from the media or fans.

Heading into this weekend’s showdown with Bryan Barberena on ESPN, the more apt comparison feels like Alexander Volkanovski, the diminutive powerhouse who should have been on everyone’s radar following his wins over Jeremy Kennedy and Darren Elkins, but only took a real step into the spotlight after lighting up Chad Mendes at the end of the year.

Luque, like Volkanovski at the start of last year, has already done enough to merit consideration for a place in the Top 15, yet is still on the outside looking in, while someone like Geoff Neal — who has been very good in three UFC appearances — cracks the rankings after a tough bout with Belal Muhammad … whom Luque starched in 79 seconds more than two years ago at UFC 205.

Since then, the former "The Ultimate Fighter" contestant has dropped a decision to Edwards and rebounded with three straight stoppage wins over Niko Price, Chad Laprise and Jalin Turner. Always considered dangerous on the ground, the 27-year-old has shown in his last two outings that his striking is catching up to his submission game as he’s used sharp, quick hands to lay out Laprise and Turner, stopping both inside the first round.

For whatever reason, people just can’t seem to get behind Luque as a potential contender in the 170-pound weight class, which has been undergoing major changes in the lower two-thirds of the Top 15 for the last two years, but he has the skills to establish himself as such this year and Sunday’s showdown with Barberena could be the matchup he needs to make a real splash with otherwise uninterested fans.

“Bam Bam” is a perennial tough out — a guy who has gone 4-2 at welterweight in the UFC with losses to Edwards and ex-interim champion Colby Covington, neither of whom could finish the former MMA Lab product who now resides in Tennessee.

If Luque can stride into the cage on Sunday in Phoenix and finished Barberena, who has only lost inside the distance once and has never been knocked out, it will be the kind of statement effort that is impossible to overlook. Being on the main card this weekend helps things as well, as the UFC tends to pass out bonus checks to main card fighters more often than naught and it is those performances that generally get the most post-fight coverage.

Case and point: Luque’s win over Turner at UFC 229.

The finish was outstanding, as Luque ate a spinning back elbow flush, grabbed Turner by the neck and fed him a short hook that sent the newcomer to the canvas. A string of clean left hands on the mat sealed the deal with just over a minute left in the opening round.

But on a night filled with action inside and outside of the Octagon, the performance turned in by “The Silent Assassin” was swallowed up by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s win and the chaos that followed, Tony Ferguson doing what Tony Ferguson does, Derrick Lewis authoring a last-second finish and Aspen Ladd mauling Tonya Evinger.

Positioned as the second fight on a strong, but unspectacular main card this weekend, another big effort from Luque should generate much more conversation about his standing within the division, especially if he finishes Barberena inside the distance.

If it doesn’t, you can expect to see Luque featured here for a third time later this year because I’ve got a seat up front on the Vicente Luque bandwagon and I’m getting kind of lonely sitting here all by myself.