Under the Radar at UFC Minneapolis: Alonzo Menifield

Name: Alonzo Menifield

Record: 8-0 overall; 1-0 UFC

Division: Light Heavyweight

Team: Fortis MMA

Over the last couple months, people within the MMA community have slowly been starting to catch on to something we here at Sporting News have been trying to tell you for the better part of the last year and that is that the UFC light heavyweight division is brimming with emerging talent and primed for a full-blown resurgence.

Specifically in this space, we’ve tried to give you a heads up about a few light heavyweights to keep an eye on over the last several months as well, including “Lord” Michal Oleksiejczuk and Aleksandar Rakic, whom we like so much we spotlighted him twice — once before he beat Devin Clark at UFC 231 and again heading into his highlight reel win over Jimi Manuwa at UFC Stockholm last month

I say all that because this week in Minneapolis, there is another emerging talent in the 205-pound weight class you really should keep an eye on stepping into the cage — Fortis MMA product Alonzo Menifield.

The 31-year-old Menifield is the type of fighter who could rocket up the divisional ladder in no time flat, similar to the way Johnny Walker went from earning his way into the UFC last summer to standing as one of the most intriguing contenders in the division 10 months and three victories later.

Menifield doesn’t dance on his way to the cage or act a fool (in a good way) in front of the camera, but he does have a similar talent for clobbering whoever stands across from him in the cage, as all eight of his professional appearances have ended inside the distance, including his promotional debut in January against Vinicius Moreira.

He’s yet to see the third round in his career and the longest any of his fights have gone is 32 seconds into the second frame, and that includes his amateur career, where his two bouts lasted a combined 61 seconds.

Short version: Menifield can crack and does so without hesitation.

But there is much more to like about the former collegiate football player than the dynamite he carries in his hands and first on that list is that he trains at Fortis MMA.

By now, the MMA world should be fully aware of the Dallas-based gym because along with Factory X Muay Thai, they are the most impressive up-and-coming outfit in the sport. Helmed by no-nonsense head coach Sayif Saud, Fortis MMA has used the Contender Series as its personal pipeline to the UFC, graduating six different fighters into the Octagon thus far, including Miles Johns just this past Tuesday.

Menifield is one of those athletes, having earned a stoppage win over Daniel Jolly at the close of the first round in his Season 1 appearance. He left without a contract, but returned to LFA, won two more fights, came back on the first episode of Season 2 and knocked out Dashawn Boatright in eight seconds, before doing his best Georges St-Pierre “bad backflip” impression.

Training in a room with a bunch of hard-working, emerging fighters all in the same position is a huge plus for anyone and Menifield gains extra benefits by having two fellow light heavyweights to work with on a regular basis in Ryan Spann and Kennedy Nzechukwu, as well as heavyweight Rashad Coulter.

Saud runs a tight ship and demands excellence from his charges, which is why Fortis MMA has enjoyed tremendous success over the last several years — they’re an exclusive, but talented crew who show up looking to stack victories every time and thus far, that’s all Menifield has done.

One of the other things that stands out about the undefeated UFC sophomore, who takes on Paul Craig this weekend, is that he endured an adverse childhood before ultimately being adopted and that journey has given him a very different outlook on the challenges and hurdles that appear on the road to fighting on the biggest stage in MMA.

Combine that with seeing guys like Spann make the four-hour trip into Dallas to train on a routine basis and you have a fighter who is not lacking for motivation or the mental fortitude to give everything he has every time out.

Specific to this weekend’s bout, the fact that the crew at Fortis MMA have already prepared for Craig once before is another positive in Menifield’s favor.

The lanky Scotsman faced Nzechukwu earlier this year, catching the green newcomer in a triangle choke late in the third round of a relatively close fight. Being able to glean in-fight information from his teammate about how Craig likes to do certain things or how he feels in different positions, along with Saud having just under three rounds of live experience to digest and dissect is an added wrinkle that makes this already favorable matchup even more appealing.

In terms of a more long-range, wide angle view of things, Menifield truly does feel like someone who could replicate what Walker has done since arriving from last summer’s all-Brazilian edition of the Contender Series. He already made quick work of Moreira in his debut and if he does the same to Craig on Saturday in Minneapolis, a date with someone on the fringes of the Top 15 or maybe even the lower third of the rankings would be in order.

And with his explosive power and relentless pressure, a year with three wins that lands him on the cusp of contention heading into 2020 doesn’t seem out of the question at all.