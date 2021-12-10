This Under-the-Radar Sale Has Hollywood's Go-To Winter Boots for as Little as $69

Rue La La and Sorel and Ugg Boot Sale

'Tis the season to wear as many layers as humanly possible while shoving chunky knit socks into a pair of Ugg boots. If you're Selena Gomez, you even carry around your fluffy dog as an extra layer of warmth. Everyone's doing it, and if you don't have your winter wardrobe supplies ready, we have great news. The under-the-radar sale site Rue La La quietly discounted some of the best winter boots and slippers on the market. And yes, by some miracle, Ugg is included.

But Ugg isn't the only star of Rue La La's most recent major winter markdown. There's also Sorel, which makes Oprah's favorite winter boot. Jennifer Aniston, Katie Holmes, and Angelina Jolie are also fans of the brand, and now you can get a pair of Sorels for under $80 at Rue La La (just sign up for free with your email to access the discounts). Oprah loves that the brand makes practical, long-lasting boots that feel like a hybrid between a sneaker and a proper boot. While her favorite style, the Kinetic conquest, isn't included, there is the Slimpack III Hiker, which feels very similar. It'll get the job done when it comes to trudging around in the snow, that's a guarantee.

The Ugg deals are also massive, and prices start at $69 for its popular moccasin slipper. There's also the classic suede slipper for $80, the celeb-loved Ugg Oh Yeah for $80, and the durable Greta suede boot for $100.

Considering celebrities like Gigi Hadid, who is partial to the Ugg Tazz mule, and Selena Gomez, who is working overtime to bring back the Ugg wedge boot, can't stop wearing Uggs, investing in a pair now is a good idea. Last winter there was an infamous Ugg shortage, and it was impossible to get your hands on a pair. It should go without saying that finding them discounted will definitely be a challenge as the temperatures continue to drop, and the appeal of wearing Uggs anywhere and everywhere skyrockets.

And if you're looking for the perfect gift, everything will arrive before Christmas, and Rue La La is currently offering free shipping for five more days. The sale ends in just 17 hours, so act fast, and make Oprah proud.

Shop the best Ugg, and Sorel deals below at Rue La La before the sale ends tomorrow.

