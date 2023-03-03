Under the radar, Germany trains Ukrainians on advanced air defence weapon

Sabine Siebold
·3 min read

By Sabine Siebold

SOMEWHERE IN GERMANY (Reuters) - In a remote German wood away from prying eyes, around 40 Ukrainians are taking a crash course on one of the West's most advanced air defence systems, already confident it will enable them to better ward off Russian strikes once they return home.

Boasting a range of some 40 kilometres (25 miles) and a 360 degree view, the IRIS-T SLM system is one of the most coveted of the weapons that Berlin has supplied to Kyiv.

"Our main task is to learn as quickly as possible so we can get back and continue to fight," Myckhailo, a 45 year-old who has been a soldier for 27 years, told the first few reporters granted access to the training sessions on Wednesday.

So far, the single IRIS-T unit already deployed in Ukraine has been used to shoot down cruise missiles that Moscow has attacked power stations with, and aircraft including Iranian-made Shahed drones - with stunning success.

"A few days ago, our air force commander said IRIS-T has hit 51 out of 51 targets, that's a 100% quota for Shahed drones and cruise missiles," said 36 year-old Anatolii, adding Kyiv needed at least 12 of the systems.

Berlin has promised to send four in total, with the second due to arrive within weeks - two years before Germany's own air force can expect its first.

The German military has organised big media events showcasing how Ukrainian troops are learning the ropes operating Leopard 2 tanks, but it has been wary of granting access to the training on the IRIS-T system built by German arms maker Diehl.

"The Russians see IRIS-T as a game changer. It is a modern system, whereas they have known the potential of the Leopard tanks for a while," said a German air force officer by way of explanation.

TOUCH-SCREEN TECHNOLOGY

The first three reporters to visit the training site were asked not to disclose the location, and hand in cell phones and smart watches to prevent conversations from being tapped.

When they arrived, a truck-mounted radar was slowly turning on a small hill, while around a dozen Ukrainian soldiers were crowded into the IRIS-T command post, a sand-coloured container on another truck.

Using live radar pictures as well as a simulator, the Ukrainians learn how to pick their targets and shoot them down by pressing a silver "FIRE" button under a set of touch-screens.

Asked about the main differences to older Soviet-built air defences such as the S-300 or Buk, the Ukrainians cited greater effectiveness but also greater complexity.

A German trainer said IRIS-T, built by German arms maker Diehl, could not be operated by "turning a switch on and off. Here you have buttons with eight submenus on a touch-screen".

It takes only a third of the time to set up its radar compared with the decades-old Patriot system - a critical factor, as any air defence system gives away its position once the radar is turned on.

Asked how being in a peaceful country felt after a year of war, Dmytro and Myckhailo described their situation as strange.

"It is unusual to see and hear aircraft in the sky. In Ukraine, the air space is closed - if anything flies there, it can be dangerous," said Dmytro.

"Physically, it is very comfortable here. Mentally, we cannot enjoy the situation because our family and comrades are in Ukraine and some of them have died," he added.

Myckhailo said his main concern was for the safety of his family at home.

"The nicest thing is being able to sleep for eight hours at a stretch," he noted, while rejecting any notion he might enjoy any creature comforts such as a beer outside the compound.

"We are not here as tourists, this is a business trip. We will come back after the war to relax, when there is peace. But not now, we are soldiers."

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by John Stonestreet)

Latest Stories

  • Watch: Belarusian resistance releases video of drone landing on damaged Russian spy plane

    The Belarusian partisans behind the claimed sabotage of a rare Russian spy plane last week have released footage purporting to show an audacious drone mission over the airfield.

  • Major Russian Victory Feared as Soldier Delivers Grim Message

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Photo Courtesy of DetcomDONETSK, Ukraine—The wrath of Russia’s army is on full display in Bakhmut, with the majority of surviving civilians having fled the ongoing bloodbath while Ukrainian soldiers fight to save the city. Now that Vladimir Putin’s forces are closing in, those who have been pulled out fear what is at stake for their fellow soldiers.One soldier, who goes by the name “Detcom,” spoke with The Daily Beast hours just after leav

  • Royal Navy seized Iranian anti-tank missiles in daring night-time helicopter raid

    The Royal Navy seized Iranian anti-tank missiles in a night-time helicopter raid last month, working with the US to intercept the smuggling vessel.

  • Russia repeated a battle tactic that failed miserably in Bucha and once again lost tanks critical to the war

    Ukraine said Russia lost 130 armored vehicles during three weeks of fighting in Vuhledar, which has been the site of the largest tank battle thus far.

  • Strike the heart of Russia and watch its resolve crumble

    From the moment Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, launched his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, there has been a distinct feeling of unease among some Western leaders at the prospect of Ukrainian forces attacking targets on Russian soil. While the Russians have shown no qualms about targeting Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, the Ukrainians have been actively discouraged from responding in kind for fear of provoking a wider escalation in the conflict.

  • Putin’s army stuck in mud like Hitler's in 1941

    Russia’s faltering offensive is getting bogged down in the mud as the “rasputitsa” spring thaw comes early to Ukraine.

  • The US Air Force's big plan to spread out and take on China may actually make things easier for Beijing

    "In short, the greater the dispersal, the greater the challenges for sustainment and communications," a recent think-tank report said.

  • Bedraggled Troops Declare ‘Glory to Russia’ in Saddest Video Ever

    Gleb Garanich/ReutersRussian troops vying for control of a Ukrainian stronghold after weeks of failed attacks have tried to boost morale with a video message from the frontline—that appears to show them abandoned and dying.The brief video made waves on pro-war Russian Telegram accounts Wednesday, with a string of propagandists praising the “powerful” message as a testament to the Russian spirit.“Hello to everyone,” says the man filming the video, identified as a Russian tankist fighting against

  • Whispers of Putin’s Secret Lifeline Threaten Rebound in Russia’s War

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersOver a year into the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a critical spot.Initial efforts to force Ukraine to capitulate failed, Ukraine took back much of Russia’s gains, and, as the conflict drags on, the military’s supplies of everything from tanks to missiles are starting to dwindle. While Ukraine has been able to acquire a variety of modern weapons from the U.S. and Europe, few countries have been willing to d

  • Putin issues alert after drone strikes 60 miles from Moscow; Russian death toll surpasses all wars since WWII: Ukraine updates

    A flurry of drone attacks targeted regions inside Russia. The Russian death toll in the Ukraine invasion surpasses all of its wars since WWII.

  • The Messy Battle to Build the F-35's Next Engine

    General Electric and Pratt & Whitney are fighting over the next F-35 engine. It's the most expensive defense program in history, so the stakes are high.

  • The Air Force Grounded Hundreds of Jets Because Their Tails May Fall Off

    The U.S. Air Force grounded hundreds of jets last month because something was off with a key component used to literally hold many Air Force aircraft together.

  • Ukrainian soldiers say they caught a Russian medic forced to operate a tank, highlighting the dysfunction in Putin's army

    A tank battle in southern Ukraine resulted in a decisive loss for Russia, as Putin's army makes repeated mistakes and runs out of skilled troops.

  • Slovakia basks under NATO umbrella, sends Ukraine old arms

    Former Soviet satellite Slovakia has been a NATO member since 2004, but the reality of belonging to the world’s biggest military alliance really kicked in after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. The small central European country now hosts thousands of NATO troops while allied aircraft patrol its skies, allowing Bratislava to consider becoming the first nation to send fighter jets to neighboring Ukraine — getting rid of its unwieldy Soviet-era planes at the same time. Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad is grateful.

  • Russia journal: Moscow mulls possible use of nuclear arms to fend off US attack -RIA

    The article is the latest in a series of combative remarks by Russian politicians and commentators after the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, suggesting Moscow would, if necessary, be prepared to deploy its vast nuclear arsenal. RIA said the article, published in the Voennaya Mysl (Military Thought) magazine, concluded Washington was worried it might be losing dominance over the world and had therefore "apparently" prepared plans to strike Russia to neutralise it. In response, Russian specialists were "actively developing a promising form of the strategic use of the Russian armed forces - an operation of strategic deterrence forces", RIA said.

  • British navy seizes Iran missiles, parts likely Yemen bound

    The British navy seized anti-tank missiles and fins for ballistic missile assemblies during a raid on a small boat heading from Iran likely to Yemen, authorities said Thursday, the latest such seizure in the Gulf of Oman. The seizure by the Royal Navy comes after other seizures by French and U.S. forces in the region as Western powers increase their pressure on Iran, which is it now enriching uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

  • Ukrainian troops learn maintenance ahead of tank handover

    Before the UK starts handing over to Ukraine the promised 14 Challenger tanks, the first due later this month, Ukrainian troops have to complete their training. It isn't just about driving and firing, they have to master maintenance too.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Warns Business Not to Help Sanctions Evaders

    (Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken unexpectedly spoke briefly with his Russian counterpart while in India for the G-20 foreign ministers meeting, with Russia’s war in Ukraine among the topics. A Russian spokeswoman scoffed that Blinken initiated the encounter with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and “it doesn’t deserve our attention.”Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Ame

  • Russia-Ukraine war news – latest: Blinken meets Lavrov for first time since invasion

    Blinken reportedly “disabused” Lavrov of any idea that US support for Ukraine is wavering

  • Harry and Meghan's attendance at King's Coronation is in doubt - here's why

    The question on everyone's lips as the nation prepares for King Charles's Coronation in May is: Will Meghan and Harry attend?