This Under-the-Radar Brand Is Taking Over Amazon with Its Eye-Catching (and Cozy) Sweaters
If you've been looking for an affordable way to zhuzh up your wardrobe, this customer-loved fashion brand on Amazon might be your answer.
While you may have never heard of Angashion before, you've probably seen its best-selling sweaters pop up on the site. The brand is known for its stylish knits that feature fun color-block patterns and unique leopard prints — and sometimes even a combo of both. More recently, Angashion has been making its rounds on Instagram thanks to this fashionable, $45 teddy coat that influencers are wearing.
One of the brand's most popular sweaters is the Color Block Knit Pullover, which comes in 40 different styles. Each sweater features a unique color-block or striped pattern as well as various details like patchwork stitching, shoulder buttons, or balloon sleeves. Over 2,100 shoppers have left it a five-star rating, making the sweater a top seller across three categories on Amazon, including women's pullover sweaters.
Shoppers say they are "instantly obsessed" with how flattering and comfortable the sweater is. One customer raved: "I haven't taken it off since I got it...honestly, I might just sleep in it tonight."
Another popular Angashion buy is the Leopard Printed Sweater, which takes a playful twist on the classic print. Instead of featuring leopard spots all over the sweater, two leopards are depicted on either sleeve. The design starts under the collarbone and continues all the way down to the wrist. It comes in 10 colors, including black, red, and green.
Customers are "seriously impressed" with the sweater and say it's "absolutely gorgeous." And multiple reviewers note that they get "many compliments" when they wear it — "even on Zoom."
If you're looking for something other than a sweater or coat, Angashion also has tons of other clothing styles on Amazon with equally positive reviews. For example, this off-shoulder jumpsuit and this spaghetti-strap dress with pockets (it comes in 34 colors and prints!) both have thousands of five-star ratings.
Check out Angashion's storefront on Amazon here.