This Under-the-Radar Brand Is Having a Huge Sale on Bamboo Bedding, Face Masks, and Leggings — Starting at $8

There are so many great Cyber Monday sales happening at major retailers right now, but tons of under-the-radar brands have launched their own amazing deals, too. One of our favorites? Cariloha, which is known for its soft and breathable bamboo bedding, is hosting a sitewide sale for 30 percent off — including its popular face masks.

Best Cariloha Cyber Monday Deals

Cariloha Bamboo Face Mask, $8.40 with code MONDAY30 (orig. $12); cariloha.com

Cariloha Bamboo Athletic Cropped Legging, $55.30 with code MONDAY30 (orig. $79); cariloha.com or amazon.com

Cariloha Bamboo and Turkish Cotton Towel Set, 3 Pieces, $59.99 (orig. $86.99); amazon.com

Cariloha Air Pillow, Standard, $62.30 with code MONDAY30 (orig. $89); cariloha.com

Cariloha Classic Bamboo Bed Sheets, Full, $113.30 with code MONDAY30 (orig. $159); cariloha.com or amazon.com

Cariloha Resort Bamboo Mattress, Queen, $1,225 with code MONDAY30 (orig. $1,750); cariloha.com or amazon.com

To take advantage of Cariloha’s deals, you have to enter the code MONDAY30 at checkout. Many Cariloha products are also on sale on Amazon where no code is required — just clip the coupon on the product page, and the discount will appear while you’re checking out.

The Bamboo Face Masks have been a top choice amongst Cariloha shoppers — according to a brand rep, they’ve sold out a few times since landing on the site. The masks are made with four layers of bamboo, polyester, and cotton fabrics, include a protective filter, and have a nose wire and adjustable earloops. The brand says the bamboo fabric provides “excellent breathability” and “naturally repels odors, allergens and toxins.” The face mask is exclusive to its website and not available on Amazon.

“We bought a couple of these to check them out (we love the sheets and underwear),” one customer wrote. “The fit is adjustable and even my grandchildren could use them (5, 11, 13 [years old]). Material is comfortable inside and out. I did remove the filter insert for normal use. I use the insert when I have to travel in airports.”

Customers are also fans of Cariloha’s bamboo sheets — over 4,000 shoppers have left them five-star ratings on the site. The brand says its sheets are “three degrees cooler” than non-bamboo fabrics, have odor and allergy-resistant properties, and are even softer than 1,000 thread count cotton sheets.

Buy It! Cariloha Classic Bamboo Bed Sheets, Full, $113.30 with code MONDAY30 (orig. $159); cariloha.com or amazon.com

This sale is only running until November 30, so make sure to stock up on your comfy face masks and bedding for a lower price while you can.