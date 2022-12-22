Under fire Sadiq Khan’s powers as London Mayor could be re-examined

Sadiq Khan has been criticised over the expansion of Ulez and for his running of the Metropolitan Police and the fire service - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Sadiq Khan’s powers could be reviewed, under plans being considered by ministers.

The London Mayor has come under fire for his running of the Metropolitan Police and the fire service, both of which have been placed into special measures.

This week, he announced an expansion of an Ultra-Low Emission Zone (Ulez) in August next year to cover almost all of the area inside the M25. MPs warned it will "crucify" small businesses, but ministers admitted they are powerless to stop it.

Officials at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities are currently weighing up devolution bids from various parts of the country and have recently announced deals with Cornwall, Suffolk and Norfolk.

But senior figures within the Government are understood to be keen for devolution in the capital to be scrutinised, particularly at a time when other parts of the UK are clamouring for greater local powers.

A Whitehall source told The Telegraph that Mr Khan “has obviously got a good majority, but the Met Police are in special measures, the fire services are in special measures and he is underspending on housing development”.

The source added: “While we are looking at devolution frameworks elsewhere in the country, it is a natural time to check back at what has been done in London.”

It remains under discussion whether a review of London’s powers would be an internal government analysis or whether it would be a larger scale piece of work, possibly involving a public consultation.

Police and fire service in special measures

The Greater London Authority (GLA) has powers over policing and fire and emergency planning, as well as transport and economic development in the capital.

Earlier this year, the Metropolitan Police was placed in special measures after a series of scandals, as Tory sources blamed Mr Khan for being “asleep at the wheel”.

The police watchdog told Britain’s biggest force it was deemed to be failing because of “high-profile incidents” that were having a “chilling effect on public trust and confidence” in the force.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary cited scandals including the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer, the strip-search of a teenage girl at school while she was menstruating and the stop and search of Bianca Williams, the athlete.

And last week the London Fire Brigade was put into special measures by a watchdog after an investigation found the brigade is "institutionally misogynist and racist".

It will now face an "enhanced level of monitoring" by inspectors, according to His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

It comes after an independent review published last month found the fire brigade has a "toxic culture that allows bullying and abuse".

Under the Ulez expansion plan, motorists whose cars were produced before 2005 will be hit with a charge of £12.50 for entering the city - leading to fears of a "financial wall" between the capital and the rest of the country.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the former chancellor and MP for Spelthorne, in Surrey, said this will "have little impact on air pollution and will place a significant burden on small businesses, low-income families and disabled people in my constituency".

And Gareth Johnson, the Conservative MP for Dartford, warned that Mr Khan's scheme would be "catastrophic" for his Kent town.

Richard Holden, a transport minister, said Ulez went "against the Mayor's manifesto and his own consultation", but added: "Sadly, the Government do not have the power to veto the Mayor’s decision.”

Susan Hall, leader of the GLA Conservatives, said Mr Khan has “hit the poorest with punitive taxes” - referring to the Ulez zone - and “treated City Hall like his own personal PR machine”.

Mr Khan described the introduction of Ulez as "transformational" and said: "Around 4,000 Londoners die prematurely each year due to their exposure to toxic air, and the majority of those deaths are in the outer London boroughs. I will not sit back and allow this to continue.”