Under the Dome podcast: Write-ins, freshmen and vetoes. Oh, my!

This week on The News & Observer’s politics podcast, Under the Dome, reporters Dawn Vaughan and Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi share highlights from the list of write-in candidates in the 2022 general election, from rapper Drake and former presidents to “Don’t care” and the Holy Ghost.

They also discuss the five state senators who are now freshmen in Congress, plus Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s 2022 vetoes and what they mean for the 2023 General Assembly session now that control has shifted slightly in favor of Republicans.

Plus our picks for Headliner of the Week. Spoilers: sports and food.

Listen to our latest episode below and catch up on previous episodes. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audible, iHeart, Pandora, Amazon Music and Stitcher.