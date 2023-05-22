Under the Dome podcast: Tension on the NC House floor

It’s been another contentious week at the North Carolina General Assembly, and the session still has at least a month left.

On the latest episode of Under the Dome, The News & Observer’s politics podcast, for the week of May 22, 2023, host and state Capitol bureau chief Dawn Vaughan talks with politics reporters Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi and Avi Bajpai about the abortion veto override, tension on the House floor and what it means for the atmosphere at the Legislative Building.

Listen to audio from the final, dramatic moment as a supermajority of Republicans overturned Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the abortion restrictions bill. Vaughan, Perez Uribe and Bajpai were all in the chamber when it happened.

North Carolina House speaker Tim Moore stamps a veto override after a vote to overturn Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of an abortion restriction bill Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C.

And that wasn’t the last moment of tension on the House floor a few days ago. Plus, listen to what’s coming up this week in legislation.

Headliner of the Week

Stayed tuned for our picks for Headliner of the Week. After several serious events at the General Assembly to discuss, it’s time for some summer cinematic picks.

Listen to our latest episode below and catch up on previous episodes. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audible, iHeart, Pandora, Amazon Music and Stitcher.

Now you can also watch video of our Under the Dome podcast on our N&O YouTube page under the Under the Dome playlist.