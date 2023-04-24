Under the Dome podcast: The Republican who whips the votes explains when bills move ahead

On the latest episode of Under the Dome, The News & Observer’s politics podcast, for the week of April 24, 2023, host and state Capitol bureau chief Dawn Vaughan interviews state Rep. Jon Hardister, a Guilford County Republican.

Hardister is also the House majority whip, meaning it’s his job to know the votes in the House Republican Caucus before a bill hits the floor.

Rep. Tricia Cotham’s move from Democrat to Republican earlier this month means a big change for Republicans. They now have not only majorities, but supermajorities in the General Assembly. But on key issues, what matters most is often whether there’s support from a majority of the majority.

“Typically, if there’s an issue that has some high level of importance, or if there’s some controversy tied to it, we’ll talk about in caucus, and we’ll move forward if a majority of the caucus wants to. And it could be just 50% plus one of the caucus members,” Hardister said.

So how did Hardister become whip? What does Cotham’s switch mean for Republicans? Vaughan talks to him about how he whipped the votes for his own leadership election, plus what Cotham’s party change means for Republicans, and what it doesn’t.

They also talk about Hardister’s role as chair of the House Education, Universities Committee and Education Appropriations Committee, and why Hardister thinks the proposed new UNC-Chapel Hill School of Civic Life and Leadership, funded in the House budget, should move forward. Plus two bills Hardister is sponsoring — one about teaching civil rights history and another about labor law. Hardister is running in the Republican primary for labor commissioner.

Headliner of the Week and cafeteria food

Lawmakers who are guests on the podcast always get asked what their go-to food is from the Legislative Building Cafeteria, and Hardister shares what he orders.

Stay tuned to the end to hear Vaughan and Hardister’s picks for Headliner of the Week, including one about sports, which has a connection to Freedom Park, too.

