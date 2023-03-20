Under the Dome podcast: Power plays, budget, gun debate and court cases

A new episode of Under the Dome, The News & Observer’s politics podcast, is out for the week of March 20, 2023. Host Dawn Vaughan and other members of the state politics team, Avi Bajpai, Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi and Lars Dolder, catch you up on the latest in legislative action, plus what to expect at the General Assembly this week.

Highlights of this week’s discussion include:

▪ Bajpai on the two major voting rights cases before the N.C. Supreme Court and how the political power dynamic has shifted.

▪ Vaughan on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s state budget proposal and if Republicans will take any of his suggestions into consideration.

▪ Bajpai and Dolder on the contentious scene on the House floor over amendments on gun legislation.

▪ Guinassi on Medicaid expansion moving ahead.

Plus what to expect this week, including on sports wagering.

Headliner of the Week

Stay tuned for Vaughan, Guinassi, Dolder and Bajpai’s picks for Headliner of the Week. Hints: a General Assembly police officer gets a shoutout, plus sports, beer and banking.

Listen to our latest episode below and catch up on previous episodes. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audible, iHeart, Pandora, Amazon Music and Stitcher.