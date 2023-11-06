Under the Dome podcast: Higher ed meets politics, plus the latest on statewide elections

Start your week in #ncpol #ncga with our latest Under the Dome politics podcast. Dawn Vaughan here, your News & Observer Capitol bureau chief and podcast host.

In the latest episode, for the week of Nov. 6, 2023, I’m joined by my politics team colleague Avi Bajpai and Korie Dean, who covers higher education.

Even with the General Assembly out of session, there is still plenty of news in state government and politics to discuss. Both Bajpai and Dean have been covering the latest in HBCU funding. The federal government sent Gov. Roy Cooper a letter saying that N.C. A&T State University had been funded at a lower level than the state’s other land-grant university, N.C. State University.

More higher education and politics crossover: why there have been additional appointments made to the UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State boards of trustees?

Moore’s former chief of staff and current UNC administrator Clayton Somers was appointed as a special superior court judge, one of several new judges added in the state budget.

We also talk about the latest in the Council of State races, and who is and isn’t running in 2024.

Headliner of the Week

Stayed tuned until the end for our picks for Headliner of the Week, which are seasonal: sports, weather and a turkey crash.

Listen to our latest episode below and catch up on previous episodes. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audible, iHeart, Pandora, Amazon Music and Stitcher.

Now you can also watch video of our Under the Dome podcast on our N&O YouTube page.