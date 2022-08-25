Under the Dome: Will NC Supreme Court order state to fund Leandro school plan?

To subscribe to this weekly newsletter, go to newsobserver.com/newsletters.

Happy last Friday before the roads are clogged with school buses again. I’m Keung Hui, bringing you this week’s newsletter.

Today is the calm before the storm for education reporters like myself. Monday will mark the first day of classes for more than 1 million North Carolina public school students, and Thursday will see the release of 2021-22 school year state test results.

And what will happen in a courtroom in Raleigh on Wednesday could have big implications on education for years to come. The long-running Leandro school funding case is heading back to the N.C. Supreme Court.

The Leandro lawsuit was filed when President Bill Clinton was facing his first midterm election. For nearly 30 years, school districts have argued that the state isn’t providing enough resources to give students their constitutional right to a sound basic education.

Constitutional crisis?

The big question facing the judges is whether to reinstate a trial judge’s order requiring the state to transfer $785 million to fund a consultant’s plan to help improve public schools. The plan would pay for things such as higher raises for teachers, more Pre-K seats and extra funding for high-poverty school systems.

Attorneys for GOP legislative leaders Phil Berger and Tim Moore say the State Constitution only allows lawmakers to decide how to dole out state funds. The school districts say the courts need to act because the General Assembly has failed to live up to its duties.

All seven members of the Supreme Court, which has a 4-3 Democratic majority, will hear the oral arguments. Republican Phil Berger Jr. and Democrat Anita Earls rejected requests to recuse themselves from the case.

Will Doran explained a federal court ruling that, for now, will keep Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman’s office from prosecuting fellow Democrat and Attorney General Josh Stein.

Danielle Battaglia fact-checked some of the campaign claims coming out of Democratic and Republican news conferences this week.

Dawn Vaughan detailed what might be ahead on abortion legislation and Medicaid expansion.

Dawn also reported that a challenge to candidate Valerie Jordan’s eligibility to run for office is now in the State Board of Elections’ hands.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is publishing a memoir that tells his story and calls for some sweeping changes for education. But Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi reported that Robinson is already backing off of his call in the book to stop teaching science in elementary school. Democratic leaders Dan Blue and Robert Reives alluded to Robinson’s remarks in a defense of public schools.

