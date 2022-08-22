What’s under construction at the former car wash near Lake Worth High School?

Jenny Rudolph
·1 min read

A Star-Telegram reader asks: “I’m curious what’s going in at the corner of Boat Club Road and Shadydell after the car wash was demolished?”

The site, across the street from Lake Worth High School, is not going to be another car wash.

Instead, the property at 4425 Boat Club Road is being redeveloped into a drive-thru Scooter’s Coffee, according to Fort Worth property records.

Car wash on Boat Club Road
Car wash on Boat Club Road

The new Scooter’s Coffee will be less than 10 minutes from Lake Worth and within walking distance of Lake Worth High School.

Scooter’s Coffee has locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex including in Keller and Colleyville. The new location will be the closest to central Fort Worth so far. The coffee chain known for its Caramelicious signature drink began nearly 25 years ago in Nebraska.

What’s a Carmelicious? According to the menu: “Buttery smooth caramel sauce, frothy hot milk, and our world-class espresso combine for a fabulous flavor, and we top our signature drink with fluffy whipped cream drizzled with more caramel.”

The drive-thru restaurant features hot and iced espresso drinks, blenders, smoothies, teas and an assortment of seasonal drink options. The chain additionally offers pastries, breakfast sandwiches and breakfast burritos.

Scooter’s Coffee has more than 15 franchise locations in Texas. It is unclear when construction on the new Scooter’s Coffee location will conclude and the store will open.

What's being built near you?

Curious about other construction sites you’ve seen around Fort Worth and Tarrant County?

Ask us, and we’ll do some digging to find out. Use the form below, or send an email to jrudolph@star-telegram.com.

