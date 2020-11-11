Under-construction building collapses in Jodhpur, 8 dead

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 11 (ANI): Eight people died while six suffered injuries after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Basni industrial area in Jodhpur on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Inderjeet Singh said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for the family of the deceased and Rs 40,000 for those critically injured.

"The building collapsed where there was some metallic work was going on roof. 14 people were taken out from the debris. Eight people have died while six are critically injured. The police has identified the owner and contractor. Strict action will be taken," he told ANI.

