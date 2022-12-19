Under The Bonnet, Shaver Shop Group's (ASX:SSG) Returns Look Impressive

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Shaver Shop Group (ASX:SSG) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Shaver Shop Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = AU$26m ÷ (AU$128m - AU$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Shaver Shop Group has an ROCE of 27%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 19% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Shaver Shop Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Shaver Shop Group.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Shaver Shop Group Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Shaver Shop Group are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 27%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 29% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Shaver Shop Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Shaver Shop Group's ROCE

To sum it up, Shaver Shop Group has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 288% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Shaver Shop Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Shaver Shop Group, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

