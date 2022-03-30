Under The Bonnet, Matson's (NYSE:MATX) Returns Look Impressive

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Matson's (NYSE:MATX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Matson is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$3.7b - US$612m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Matson has an ROCE of 37%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Shipping industry average of 14%.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Matson compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Matson.

How Are Returns Trending?

Matson is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 37%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 77% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Matson has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Matson (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

