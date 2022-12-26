Under The Bonnet, centrotherm international's (FRA:CTNK) Returns Look Impressive

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of centrotherm international (FRA:CTNK) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for centrotherm international:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = €28m ÷ (€206m - €129m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, centrotherm international has an ROCE of 37%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating centrotherm international's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From centrotherm international's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from centrotherm international. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 37%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 47%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 63%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see. Nevertheless, there are some potential risks the company is bearing with current liabilities that high, so just keep that in mind.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that centrotherm international can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 140% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if centrotherm international can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know more about centrotherm international, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

