Under The Bonnet, Capricorn Metals' (ASX:CMM) Returns Look Impressive

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Capricorn Metals' (ASX:CMM) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Capricorn Metals, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = AU$129m ÷ (AU$491m - AU$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Capricorn Metals has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Capricorn Metals' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Capricorn Metals.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Capricorn Metals has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 28% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 1,104% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Capricorn Metals has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, Capricorn Metals does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

