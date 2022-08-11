Under the Baedar: New Balance 574 Rugged "Green/Royal Blue"

While hype and resale fuel the current retail market, there are still footwear gems under the radar for true sneaker lovers to uncover. Such are the items we wish to highlight in Under the Baedar, a series dedicated to stylish, shoppable picks that you won’t find on every sneakerhead.

New Balance has seen a spike in popularity thanks to approachable, wearable silhouettes that appeal to a slew of -core fashion communities including dadcore, gorpcore and their many derivatives. Add to that a roster of some of the world's best designers and brands as collaborators and it's "can't stop, won't stop."

Classic NB models like the 574 are so beautifully boring — in the way say, Tom Sachs General Purpose Nike is boring, making them immune to the sneaker landscape's ever-changing trend cycle.

Marked at $85 USD, $5 USD below retail, this New Balance 574 Rugged sports a hunter green and royal blue colorway that calls out to classic American sportswear brands like Nautica and POLO Ralph Lauren. There's a healthy size run available via New Balance, but be sure to search the shoe's SKU number (ML574DVG) to see if the model is available in your size via alternate retailers.