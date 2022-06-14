Under the Baedar: ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus 9

It's no secret that classic ASICS running sneakers have influenced a multitude of silhouettes from Balenciaga's Runner range to the Rhuigi x Zara Running Shoe.

While there is certainly a place for both classic and designer reinterpretations in the fashion landscape, the originals deserve their fair shine for paving the way. For this installment of Under the Baedar, we're highlighting the ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus 9 in "Abbey Stone/Champagne."

The shoe starts with a gray mesh base and overlays in matching gray and a mossy green shade. Metallic gold details land on the side panel branding, heel and arch while an aqua blue hue serves as a finishing touch. A coral-dipped midsole adds the perfect punch of color to this masterfully created color story.

The Asics UB3-S GEL-Nimbus 9 "Abbey Stone/Champagne" is available now for $170 USD via ASICS.