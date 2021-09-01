Under Armour's newest program The Workout is a total body experience with lasting physical, mental and emotional benefits

The Workout is a part of UA Next, Under Armour's revamped youth sports strategy set to unveil in the coming months. (Photo by Under Armour)

For 25 years, Under Armour has been committed to helping athletes reach their ultimate potential, regardless of experience level. The latest innovation separating the Baltimore-based brand from competitors is a total body experience that boasts physical, mental and emotional benefits.

Aptly titled The Workout, it was developed by UA's Human Performance experts and it's loaded with activities similar to what Under Armour’s professional athletes like Stephen Curry, Michael Phelps, Lindsey Vonn and Natasha Hastings complete during training. Though intimidating in theory, Under Armour's vice president of human performance, science and research Paul Winsper shared exclusively to Yahoo Sports that it's more of a holistic approach to health than a regimen meant to intimidate amateur jocks.

"We're really starting to understand how to make people healthy and well. Once they're healthy and well, we focus on their fitness. Once we focus on their fitness, we can get anyone performing at the highest level," Winsper said. "The idea is to have our athletes be in the right mindset to perform, the right fuel and nutrition, the right movement and fitness, etc. It really starts with health and wellness."

The Workout first begins with a cerebral assessment to detect reflex and response timing at Under Armour's Portland, Oregon campus. Winsper, UA's director of athlete performance Michael Watts and their team of trainers then explain how the data can be used to better tailor workouts from home. With those findings in mind, Winsper and Watts lead a formal drill, using exercise bikes, medicine balls, TRX straps and more. After the session, Under Armour provides exclusive access to advanced recovery tools designed to restore the body and mind.

Winsper understands accessibility to state-of-the-art equipment can't be available to everyone, but thankfully training and recovery take many forms, and that's what makes The Workout so effective.

"At the core of our brand is convenience. The products we've built and the steps we are taking are meant to help athletes rediscover the benefits of rehabilitation, meditation, sleep and other factors necessary to optimize wellness."

The Workout helped Hastings better understand her pre and postpartum figure

Some of UA's most recognizable athletes have shouted The Workout's praises, but no one was more enthused to discuss its advantages than Natasha Hastings. The two-time Olympic gold medalist told Yahoo Sports that Winsper and Watts helped tailor her training in the lead up to the birth of her son and life as both a new mom and professional athlete.

"Just really having that foundation and information and then a program designed specifically for me is empowering. It was also an added relief that Under Armour was behind me not only as a mother, but also in my journey returning from motherhood."

As she nears retirement, Hastings revealed she's slowly transitioning into a mentor role for young athletes. A core part of Hastings' mission is to take what she's learned throughout her illustrious career and be a tangible resource for adolescents also taking part in any UA program.

"Athletes having access to this information at a young age is useful. And it should be done in a way that does keep in mind that they're still developing. Under Armour is the right fit for them because The Workout marries the human performance element with age-appropriate exercises to get the most out of these players."

Former track and field Olympian Natasha Hastings said The Workout was a catalyst in helping to understand her body while pregnant and following the birth of her son. (Photo by Under Armour)

Under Armour is reintroducing its grassroots strategy for youth athletes as UA Next – a platform meant to encourage people at all levels to better themselves in sports. As Under Armour launches UA Next over the next couple months, the platform will continue to grow and evolve over time, ensuring that anyone with talent, drive and motivation have access and opportunities to be the best performer they can be.

The UA Next curriculum consists of two primary elements:

An experimental vertical where youth athletes will be able to search and sign up for a variety of camps, clinics, leagues and competitions throughout the year in every sport.

A digital performance hub where athletes will be able to access a variety of content to support their training ambitions, scheduled to launch in 2022.

