Under Armour's Project Rock winter collection includes a new colorway of the bestselling SPORTSMASK

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is back with the latest Under Armour Project Rock drop and this time, he wants to ready fitness enthusiasts for the winter. Available at Under Armour, you can find everything from crewneck sweaters to both tops and bottoms manufactured with the company’s signature HeatGear technology.

In addition to those items, the blockbuster movie star is unveiling a new colorway of Under Armour’s SPORTSMASK, a face mask designed for those serious about their indoor and outdoor exercises. Available in Midnight Navy, the covering features light, soft-but-structured fabric that wicks sweat while still allowing air to flow through and a 3-layer innovation system that helps protect you from outside elements.

Also included in this release is a new colorway of the Project Rock 3 training shoes, which The Rock calls his most “most innovative shoe” to date. Available in both men’s and women’s sizes, UA’s HOVR technology promises a 'zero gravity feel' to maintain energy return and a unique lacing structure for a locked-in fit and feel.

Ahead, we listed all those products and more, but you can find the entire winter collection at Under Armour. Just like the previous launches, these products will likely sell out fast.

Take a look at some of our favorite styles from Project Rock’s new winter collection: