Under Armour debuts Sportsmask, a performance face covering designed specifically for athletes

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Despite states lifting mandatory stay-at-home orders and businesses reopening their doors, face coverings are still recommended by the Center for Disease Control if you plan on congregating in a public space. For athletes and exercise enthusiasts, wearing one during outside workouts could be rather uncomfortable. In order to alleviate those concerns, Under Armour created a face mask that makes exercising easier and college and pro sports teams have already started wearing them during practice.

“It’s important that our customers and consumers know we have their backs,” said Kyle Blakely, Under Armour vice-president of materials innovation, via Forbes. “It’s our responsibility at Under Armour to create the right product for the athlete. We treated this like every other project but needed to accelerate it to get to market.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The real goal was to get something athletes could use because we wanted to be helpful and make them better.”

Comprised of three separate layers, the UA Sportsmask is a revolutionary tool. The primary layer features air pockets that promises better air flow. The second is manufactured with open-cell foam that allows air in, but makes it hard for moisture and sweat to pass. The final layer is made of cooling fabric to avoid overheating.

Additional features include signature UA Iso-Chill fabric on interior lining and ear loops that feels cool to the touch for as long as you wear it. Those who wear glasses will enjoy the moldable nose-bridge, which prevents the covering from budging while also limiting glasses from fogging. The product also includes a washable, anti-microbial carrying pouch with locker tag to mark your name or number.

Priced at $30 for one, you can purchase the Under Armour Sportsmask below.