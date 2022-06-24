Get Under Armour shoes and activewear for up to 50% off during this sitewide sale

Shop the Under Armour Semi-Annual sale today for the best savings on shoes, activewear and so much more.

Whether you’re working on your fitness goals or just want to soak up the sun this summer with a hike or stroll, Under Armour gear is a favorite when it comes to comfortable activewear. The best part: Under Armour’s Semi-Annual sale has up to 50% off clothing, shoes and so much more right now.

Now through Wednesday, July 6 you can save big on outlet items for women, men and kids, plus snag incredible markdowns on unisex styles, too. As one of our favorite places to buy running clothes online, this sale is a perfect opportunity to stock up on a new pair of kicks, get some comfortable polos or invest in a great pair of athletic shorts..

Fitness fanatics and homebodies alike will appreciate a pair of women’s UA Play Up Shorts 3.0, down from $25 to as little as $18.97 today. As one of Under Armour’s most popular pieces, the versatile shorts are lightweight, moisture-wicking and feature anti-odor technology—it’s no surprise shoppers tend to go back and grab a second (or third) pair. Indeed, with more than a dozen color combinations to choose from, you could easily have one for every day of the week.

Looking for a new pair of kicks? Replace your shabby sneakers with the men’s UA Charged Assert 8 running shoes, down from $75 to just $48.97—a savings of $26.03. Available in white or black (you’ll see more size availability options with the black), the customer-favorite shoes feature Charged Cushioning for protecting your feet from hard impacts and a breathable design so you can comfortably wear them for a long run or hike.

Looking for something else? Keep scrolling to shop the best activewear deals available today at Under Armour.

The best deals at the Under Armour Semi-Annual sale

Find incredible markdowns on must-have Under Armour gear today.

