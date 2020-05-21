Dwayne Johnson's new Project Rock collection focuses on positivity and resilience

A portion of proceeds from the latest Project Rock x Under Armour Collection are headed to a cause Johnson is proud to support. (Credit: Under Armour)

Just in time for the summer, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has unveiled his newest Project Rock collection with Under Armour, and the significance behind this launch is especially poignant at a time when millions are filled with such uncertainty.

The message from the athlete-turned-actor is simple: “In the face of fear and doubt, our desire for overcoming odds will never go away.”

Joined by Project Rock Global Ambassador Lindsey Vonn, the dynamic duo prove that through the work, we can all rise up, we can all break through, and ultimately emerge stronger in spite of trials and tribulations.

A portion of proceeds from this launch are also heading to a great cause. Team Rubicon, a non-profit backed by Johnson, serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service while leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises.

This contribution by Project Rock also supports Under Armour’s recent initiatives related to COVID-19, which include manufacturing and delivering protective gear, supporting food banks, and launching digital at-home workout content and fitness challenges.

Available nationwide at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Under Armour Thursday, we listed our favorite looks below. Support a worthy cause while also outfitting yourself in some of the most fashionable workout threads on the market.

