This Under-$40 Clog Boot Only Looks Expensive

If you’ve been following our footwear coverage for some time, you already know that we’re unrepentant fans of the clog. And though it may seem like the “clog trend” is perpetually on a two-year cyclical cadence, its clockwork-like resurgence is a testament to how the clompy wooden-soled shoe is actually as timeless as, say, the oversized blazer or the white button-down. You may as well consider it an essential piece in your capsule wardrobe.

But, we also acknowledge that the clog is polarizing for myriad valid reasons: They can be frightening to walk in (we shudder at the thought of crossing cobblestone streets), they’re fug-licious (in a good way, we would argue), and they’re generally going to cost you some decent coin (especially if they’re handcrafted by authentic Swedish clogglers). That last pain point is probably the toughest hurdle to overcome — prices that can clock in at a few hundos aren’t exactly conducive to a trend trial run.

So, what’s a clomp-curious person to do if they’d like to test-drive a starter clog? Well, we’re going to reveal a secret that’s hiding in plain sight — as it turns out, Target has a shearling-lined ankle clog (which appears to be a dead-ringer dupe for a way higher-end style) for only $39.99.

If the price-to-style ratio already has your head spinning, it’s time to sit down — the jaw-droppage continues. The shoe boasts a cushy memory foam footbed (which, as clog truthers know, is a rarity), there’s a side zip for effortless on-off wear, the bottom sole is tracked with skid-free rubber, and the wooden sole has a glow-up of 2.25″. With these types of features on the menu, it’s really no wonder that this clog currently rates a 4.7 out of 5 stars and boats 111 reviews. “I can’t say enough about these boots,” writes one target.com reviewer. “They are shockingly comfortable and somehow go with everything. They elevate every outfit. I’ve wanted clog boots for years and I’m thrilled to have found these at such a low price!”

For the uninitiated, an under-$40 clog could be a gateway purchase, but it seems that even the most experienced clog collectors have found a place in their closets clog-sets for Target’s take on the luxury look. Of the Judith silhouette — an oxblood-toned ankle boot with a rubber-treaded sole — one reviewer writes: “I have legit Swedish clogs, expensive as all get out, yet I’ve been stopped by strangers and asked about these Target clogs more often. … I then find myself whispering (why whispering, I’m not sure) like it’s a top secret: I actually got them at Target.” According to the reviewer, (one of 38 who helped this style rack up a 4.7-star rating), the faux-leather exterior means that no tears need be shed if inclement weather comes calling. “Love these clogs for kicking around in life and not worrying about ruining them in salt, snow, mud, etc.” Something tells us that we’ve landed on another strong contender for the High End Vibes Award. “Doing a little dance of happiness,” added the reviewer of the shoe. “Great clog.”

If you’re finally ready to give the ‘ol clog trend a knockity-knock, click here to utilize our brand-new straight-to-cart shopping feature so you don’t suffer from any sellout FOMO. And once you reached clog-convert status, we’ve got a whole roundup of the best clogs that are ready for hours of hoofing around.

