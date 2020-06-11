This Under-$30 Jumpsuit (with Pockets!) Is a 'Summer Must-Have’ According to Shoppers

When it comes to a summer-ready wardrobe, simplicity is key. Warmer temperatures mean the less layers, the better; it’s also a good idea to choose items you can throw on quickly so nothing holds you back from getting outside and enjoying the sunshine. That’s why jumpsuits continue to be a warm-weather staple that seem to make a return each year.

And with summer right around the corner, it’s a good time to take the advice of Amazon shoppers who have pointed out Prettygarden’s Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit as being one such “summer must-have” you’ll want to have in your closet.

As the number one best-selling style in Amazon’s women’s jumpsuits category, the Prettygarden Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit has more than 1,100 perfect reviews filled with shoppers gushing over its comfortable fit and versatility.

“This jumpsuit is so versatile! It can be dressed down or with a cute pair of wedges, a jacket, and jewelry for a dressier look,” said one reviewer. “It’s so comfortable and feels like I have my pajamas on! The pockets were a huge selling point for me, too.”

Since it’s made with an elastic waistband and a soft, stretchy fabric, the popular jumpsuit combines the comfort of your favorite loungewear with the style of an on-trend romper. The lightweight and breathable fabric also make it the ideal swimsuit coverup or an easy outfit to throw on for running errands.

Even shoppers who say they normally stay away from jumpsuit styles because of their height say it fits surprisingly well. In a review titled “Every Woman Needs This… In Every Color,” one shopper said: “I usually avoid jumpsuits because of my build and being short, they’re usually not a good look, but this one is like mama bear’s porridge: It’s just right. If you like it, BUY IT! You’ll love it.”

If you’re ready to add the fuss-free staple into your summer rotation, you can head to Amazon to shop it in 10 colors.

