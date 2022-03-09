This Under $20 Ladder Swing Is the Fun Addition Your Chicken Coop Needs

Photo credit: Amazon



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

You don't have to wait for a special occasion to bring a burst of fun into your chicken coop this spring. It's no secret we're well-acquainted with all things chickens here at Country Living, so when we spotted this adorable (and affordable) chicken coop ladder swing from Amazon, we had to share the news!

If you've been looking for a fun addition to add to your at-home chicken coop that's as fun as it is inexpensive, you're in luck. This under $20 ladder swing is just the colorful addition your chicken coop has been missing. Composed of natural wood and bright wooden beads, your flock will have as much fun playing around on this as they will pecking on it!

The best part of all? It doesn't require any special setup, so feel free to leave those tools in the toolbox. Thanks to its suspension hook design, all you have to do is hook the clasps to the metal lining around your chicken coop, and it's ready to go. Plus, the stainless steel hooks are covered in a plastic protector so you can keep your worries about it rusting at bay.

Reviewers give it an almost perfect rating, writing that their chickens loved it instantly. (I mean, who doesn't love swings!) One reviewer wrote, "Love it! My chickens were super interested as soon as I brought the bridge into their coop. It will easily fit several birds and can be attached from both ends using simple hardware in a matter of minutes."

The swing comes in two sizes, so you can select the length that will fit you and your roost need. The smaller size is 31.5" x 5.9", while the larger size is 47.2" x 5.9". So be sure to double-check before you order to make sure it aligns with your coop's dimensions. And if you're feeling like shopping for your flock, check out our other favorite chicken coop accessories as well.

You Might Also Like