These Under-$100 Sneakers Are the Perfect Combination of Style and Sustainability

There are a lot of cool things out there that make us wonder — do they really work? In our I Tried It series, we set out to use them in the real world and have determined that, in fact, they really do.

On Trial: Cariuma IBI Sneakers



Tester: Jennifer Hussein, a beauty editor with a desperate need for new sneakers

The Brief: When it comes to shoes, I'm usually a stiletto-strutting high heel kind of girl. At 5-foot-2, I'll honestly take any chance I can get to feel a little taller. However, since I'm not going anywhere that requires formal shoes anytime soon, I decided to give my feet a break and strap on some sneakers.

But if we all know one thing, it's that sneakers have gotten surprisingly complicated. With the wave of athleisure still going full-speed, there's tons of sneaker options to choose from: hi-tops, low-cuts, different colorways, the list can go on. Plus, sneakers have gotten extremely pricey, with some reaching $200 price tags and beyond. I just wanted something simple: a pair of heel-less shoes that are reasonably priced and can go with just about any casual quarantine outfit I have. And that's where Cariuma's IBI sneakers come in.

These sneakers fit the bill for everything I was looking for, and more. Not only are they some of the comfiest shoes I’ve ever had the pleasure to slip my feet into, but they make us and Mother Earth feel good. These responsibly produced shoes are created using a mix of self-regenerating bamboo and recycled plastics, making them high-performance shoes with a low impact on the planet. The removable insoles are crafted using breathable cork, memory foam, and mamona oil, so your toes will stay comfy and free of any sweat.

Considering how much of an impact fast fashion has on the environment, I knew I needed to give these sustainable options a try. Not only are these shoes eco-friendly, they're also foot-friendly! While most eco-friendly options sacrifice comfort for sustainability, Cariuma found a way to seamlessly blend both. The soles are ultra soft and plush, and they feel like I'm walking on two little clouds. Plus, the bamboo knit lining is extremely breathable, so I don't end up with sweaty or stinky feet by the end of the day — even when I'm walking for hours on end.

And don't expect style to be sacrificed either: the IBI sneaker has a chic knit pattern that comes in 10 colors to choose from. No wonder this shoe has gotten shoutouts from Men's Journal, Real Simple, and more!

Closing Argument: This under-$100 shoe combines style, comfort, and sustainability, and it's made me ditch my heels for good — well, at least for now.

