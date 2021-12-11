These Under-$100, Last-Minute Fashion and Beauty Gifts From Amazon Will Arrive in Time for Christmas

Last-minute Fashion and Beauty Gifts

Courtesy/InStyle

If you feel like the Christmas season snuck up on you this year, you're not alone. We're somehow only two weeks away from the holiday, and that means time is running out to get your gifts in order. But, don't worry — Amazon still has tons of incredible fashion and beauty gifts available, and we found the 10 best ones that will arrive by December 25.

RELATED: I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Gifting This Year

All of the items on our list are going for less than $100 and qualify for quick Amazon Prime shipping. You'll find Ugg slippers, Shashi jewelry, and even a Marc Jacobs wallet for incredible prices. In the beauty section, you can shop gift sets from OPI, IT Cosmetics, Sunday Riley, and more. Keep scrolling through to check out all 20 of the best Amazon fashion and beauty gifts you can still get by Christmas.

Shop Last-Minute Fashion Gifts

instyle - 32 Available at Amazon

instyle - 66 Available at Amazon

instyle - 95 Available at Amazon

instyle - 98 Available at Amazon

Shop Last-Minute Beauty Gifts

instyle - 27 Available at Amazon

instyle - 34 Available at Amazon

instyle - 41 Available at Amazon

instyle - 79 Available at Amazon

You can't go wrong with a pair of cozy slippers, and the Ugg Oh Fluffita Slippers are on sale for $66. The wide top straps and the insole of these open-toe slippers are made from super soft sheepskin fleece with elastic on the back, and the 1.75-inch platform is made from durable rubber. They come in six colors.

Story continues

"The Oh Fluffita has a more stable flat platform and doesn't roll easily like the Fluff Yeah," one reviewer wrote. "I love the look of the curly wool, and your foot doesn't slip and slide around on it."

ugg

Courtesy

Shop now: $66 (Originally $110); amazon.com

Another cute and comfy gift option, the Eberjey Gisele Classic Pajama Set is a customer favorite that anyone on your holiday list would be happy to get. It comes with a collared, button-down, short-sleeve shirt and matching elastic-waist shorts, each made from a soft and breathable modal jersey. You can choose from 15 colors and sizes XS through XL.

"The softest, cutest, most perfect pajamas," a shopper said. "After the first night of wearing them, I could not wait to go home and put them on again."

pajamas

Courtesy

Shop now: $98; amazon.com

In the beauty department, you can get excellent deals on gift sets, like the La Chatelaine 20% Shea Butter Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set for $27 that Oprah included in her 2018 Favorite Things list. It comes with three 1-ounce scented hand creams made with shea butter, argan oil, and vitamin E. Plus, the products come packaged in a reusable floral tin, so you don't have to worry about wrapping your gift.

"Got these as stocking stuffers, and everyone loved them," a reviewer said. "They smell amazing and make your hands so soft. Will be buying again!"

hand cream

Courtesy

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

Another great beauty kit, the Grande Cosmetics Bring Your Own Lashes Gift Set comes with the brand's Lash-Enhancing Serum, Lash Separator, and Conditioning Peptide Mascara. According to the brand, the lash serum can give you thicker-looking lashes in four to six weeks. The mascara conditions your lashes while making them look fuller and longer, and the eyelash separator helps even out the product and prevent clumps.

"I ordered this set primarily for the lash serum," a shopper wrote. "The mascara and lash comb are wonderful, definitely both five-star items. The lash serum has been impressive, though. Only two weeks of use, and my lashes are touching my brow bone!"

lashes

Courtesy

Shop now: $79; amazon.com

As long as you place your orders now, these last-minute fashion and beauty gifts from Amazon will arrive in time for Christmas. And no one will ever know that you got them during the two-week countdown.