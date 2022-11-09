UNDEFEATED x Nike Celebrate Community With Exclusive Air Force 1 Colorway

UNDEFEATED and Nike have teamed up to create an exclusive colorway to celebrate and encourage community engagement.

The UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 "Community" shade arrives in "Smoke Grey/Topaz Gold Multi-color" and is only available in North America for its first drop, the specially made AF-1 sneaker is designed to give back to the brand's most loyal supporters and local streetwear trailblazers.

In honor of the new people-centric hue, UNDEFEATED and Nike partnered with two organizations based in Los Angeles dedicated to making an impact in their respective neighborhoods. Compton Community Garden helps address food insecurities, as well as ecological and social inequalities, in addition to growing organic food year round. Feed The Streets LA is a mutual aid group that gathers and shares donated food, hygiene products, clothing, as well as educational items, like books and school supplies.

UNDFTD x Nike AF-1 "Community" colorway will be available on November 13 at all UNDEFEATED Chapter Doors in the United States and the former brand's website. The shoe will be available for purchase at select Nike community retail partners in North America at a later date.