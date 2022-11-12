Undefeated Okanagan Sun conquer Regina Thunder in championship game

The Okanagan Sun were victorious over the host Regina Thunder in a teeter-tottering contest for the Canadian Bowl championship at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday. (CBC - image credit)

A pair of two undefeated football powerhouses squared off at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, on Saturday in the Canadian Junior Football League championship with the Okanagan Sun coming out on top.

The Regina Thunder (8-0) and Okanagan Sun (10-0) were among the three undefeated teams in the league coming out of the regular season, with the Sun knocking out the St. Clair Saints (8-0) in the Canadian Bowl semifinal.

But the Thunder's streak ended in a tight 21-19 loss to the Sun in their championship bout.

The two teams competed in frosty weather, with temperatures at -14 C with the wind making it feel as cold as -20 C.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Thunder started the second quarter strong, adding 15 points and nearly holding the Sun scoreless through the first half.

Near the end of the second quarter, the Sun were able to score a touchdown and cut the lead to eight heading into the second half.

That's when the Sun went into overdrive, only allowing the Thunder four points while adding another 14 of their own to earn the Canadian Bowl title.

The Thunder haven't won a national championship since their first in 2013, while the Sun were successful in adding a third title after more than two decades following championship wins in 1988 and 2000.