Undefeated No. 15 TCU tops winless Texas Southern 91-72

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Vladimir Brodziansky had 18 points and 10 rebounds, leading undefeated No. 15 TCU over winless Texas Southern 91-72 on Monday night.

Consecutive 3-pointers from Alex Robinson and Kenrich Williams sparked a second-half surge, giving the Horned Frogs (11-0) some breathing room after a surprisingly close first half. The Frogs led by just two at the break, but their lead grew to 25 after halftime. JD Miller led TCU with 20 points.

Trae Jefferson, averaging 22.8 points per game, finished with 29 for Texas Southern (0-12). He had 13 points before the break, shooting 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Texas Southern went on a 16-5 run late in the first half, punctuated by Robert Lewis' 3-pointer with 2:24 left to give the Tigers their first lead since 2-0. But the Horned Frogs closed out the half with a 6-0 run in the final minute, including two free throws by Desmond Bane after the officials put 0.1 seconds back on the clock.

TCU stretched its winning streak to 16 dating to last season, the longest in the nation. Texas Southern has yet to play a home game and remains winless.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Southern: The Tigers, who have won four of the last five Southwestern Athletic Conference titles, have played one of the nation's toughest nonconference schedules. They've already lost to Gonzaga, Ohio State, Syracuse, Kansas, Oregon and Baylor - all on the road.

TCU: TCU is one of just four undefeated teams in the country, alongside top-ranked Villanova, No. 3 Arizona State and No. 6 Miami. Entering Monday, the Frogs were second in the nation in field goal shooting and seventh in 3-point shooting.

UP NEXT

Texas Southern concludes its 13-game road adventure to open the season with a visit to BYU on Saturday. The Tigers then play three straight conference games at home against Southern, Alcorn State and Prairie View A&M, beginning Jan. 1. They have the nation's third-longest home winning streak.

The Horned Frogs wrap up their nonconference schedule with a home game Friday against William and Mary and then take eight days off before opening Big 12 play in Fort Worth against Oklahoma on Dec. 30.

